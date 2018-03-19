Echo bargains! Easter Sales offer £15 Echo and £10 Echo Dot discounts

The Early Easter sales have hit Amazon.co.uk, bringing with them a couple of hot discounts on Amazon Echo models.

The Amazon Echo - that's the smaller second-gen model with a changeable cover - has a discount of £15, bringing it down to £74.99 (it's normally £89.99).

The Amazon Echo Dot - that's the small Echo you can add to any room - has a £10 discount, bringing it down to £39.99, although we know this has been in place for a couple of weeks.

Amazon's Easter deals start on 19 March and run up to Easter weekend. We have no idea how long these Echo models will be on sale, it could be all week, it could be for 24 hours only.

The Amazon Echo brings the full Alexa experience to your home for cheaper than ever before. This second-gen model can be connected to an external speaker if you wish, but it's a perfect starting point for building a smart home, or just to give you a convenient voice-controlled replacement for your kitchen radio.

The Amazon Echo Dot is the most compact and cheapest way to bring Alexa to a room of your house. On its own it's not designed to be a speaker, but it can be connected to existing speakers you have via cable or Bluetooth. If you haven't dabbled with Alexa, the Echo Dot is a great way to get started.