Pick up the Echo Dot for £29.99 - today only!

If you've been after a second Echo, then there's no better option than the cheap Amazon Echo Dot, now available with £20 slashed off the price for Amazon Prime members, at only £29.99

The Echo Dot is the most compact and cheapest way to bring Alexa to a room of your house. On its own it's not designed to be a speaker, but it can be connected to existing speakers you have via cable or Bluetooth. If you haven't dabbled with Alexa, the Echo Dot is a great way to get started.

The Echo Dot is just one of the great discounts that Amazon is offering on its devices, with the Spot, Show and regular Echo all getting discounts too:

You can also check out some of the brand's other deals, such as three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, and four months worth of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p.

You'll also be able to follow all the best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 in our dedicated hub. But remember - the sales end at midnight tonight!