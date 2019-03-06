Save 43% on Amazon Echo Input, plus other discounts on Echo, Spot and Show

If you've been after an Echo, then there's no better time to get one than today as there are big savings on Amazon.

There's 43% off the Amazon Echo Input, costing just £19.99 on Amazon UK, previously it was priced at £34.99. The Input is designed to add Alexa to existing speakers, connecting via Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable - it's a bit like the Echo Dot, but without the speaker.

The Echo Input is the most compact and cheapest way to bring Alexa devices to rooms in your house, and now with £15 saving.

Amazon's Echo 2nd generation has also seen a price cut, reduced on Amazon UK by 22%, priced at £69.99 and not £89.99. That's a good deal for a more complete system, and with a decent speaker built-in.

Looking for something with a screen? There's a £20 saving on Echo spot, coming in at £99.99 on Amazon UK. That usually cost £119.99, and the 22% discount is very much appreciated.

If the Spot's screen is a little on the small side, the Amazon Echo Show is right up your street with a £30 saving at £189.99 (was £219.99).

You can also check out some of the brand's other deals, such as getting 50 percent of Audible for 3 months - at only £3.99 instead of £7.99 a month.