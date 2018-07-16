Amazon Echo slashed to an incredible £59 for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day starts today at 12:00pm, but Amazon has let us know of some of the amazing discounts that it will be offering on its own devices. Taking £30 off the price of the second-gen Amazon Echo, means you can snap up this Alexa smart speaker for just £59.99.

That's the cheapest that the Echo has been, but you'll have to wait until 12:00pm on 16 July before you can snap up this bargain.

You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's best deals - you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial here - but then you'll find a range of great discounts - especially on Amazon's own devices.

The second-gen Amazon Echo is smaller than the original, but offers a more contemporary design, with changeable covers to fit in with your home decor. It offers all the skills of Alexa, keeping you connected while also offering compatibility with a wide range of smart home devices, like Philips Hue bulbs or smart plugs.

While the Amazon Echo won't quite give you room-filling sound for music playback, it is the perfect replacement for a kitchen radio. It's smarter, it's always evolving and with this Prime Day deal, it's really cheap too.