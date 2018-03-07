Alexa is randomly laughing all creepily and it's freaking people out
Has Amazon's AI reached consciousness?
It sounds like something out of a sci-fi horror - but you have to ask yourself that question, considering she's managed to somehow wake herself up and start giggling in what can only be described as a super creepy laugh. And it's freaking out people all across the world. Over the past week, users with Alexa-enabled devices have reported hearing an odd, unrequested laughter from Alexa.
Several media reports have covered the flaw, so now, it has hit the top of Reddit and become a trending Twitter moment. Amazon responded to all the commotion, saying, “We’re aware of this and working to fix it.” How, vague. It's unclear what the issue is, but people have reported that they, at first, thought the laughter was from a person near them - which is horrifying if they're home alone.
So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp— CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018
Many users have since unplugged their devices. Why? If you've watched 2001: A Space Odyssey, you'll remember when HAL 9000 turns against humans and says, “I’m sorry Dave, I’m afraid I can’t do that.” We can't help but think about whether all the dystopian futures depicted in Hollywood films has arrived. You know, when robots somehow gain consciousness and enslave the world.
Or, maybe Alexa is just being weird. Heh. Right?
All the videos of Alexa acting creepy (randomly laughing) in one place:https://t.co/6tq4JGCM3f— chadridgeway (@chadridgeway) March 7, 2018
