Amazon might give Alexa smarter real-time translation powers

Amazon wants to turn its Alexa assistant into a "sophisticated" real-time translator, according to a new report.

Sure, Alexa can already process words and phrases for translation, but soon, it will be able to consider culture when it responds, Yahoo Finance reported. Alexa can already translate in several different languages, such as Spanish, German, French, and Italian, but the goal here is to turn the multilingual assistant into a real-time translator that can help in almost any situation.

This is how Yahoo described the upcoming translation feature:

"For example, asking the virtual assistant, 'Alexa, what do I say to the father of the bride at a wedding in Japan?' would solicit a different response and tone from Alexa than if you asked the assistant 'What do I say to the master of ceremonies at a wedding in Japan?' The understanding being that remarks you make to the father of the bride would be more formal and reverential than to the wedding’s master of ceremony."

In other words, in the above example, Alexa would consider the Japanese's culture, which is more formal and conservative than American culture. By doing so, it would be able to instantly serve up a useful, accurate translation for a person from the US who only speaks English and is attending a wedding in Tokyo. Presumably, this functionality will be available from Amazon's app and Alexa app, too.

After all, most people won't have their Echo devices by their side while attending a wedding in a foreign country.