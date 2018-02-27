Amazon just bought Ring and its smart home devices for $1 billion

Amazon wants to dominate the smart home space.

The company has agreed to acquire Ring, a smart home company, for more than $1 billion, according to Reuters. A Ring spokesperson said in a statement that "Ring is committed to our mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods by providing effective yet affordable home security tools to our neighbors" and that it will be able to achieve "even more" by partnering with a company like Amazon.

"We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighborhoods," the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, in another statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: "Ring's home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We're excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure."

Ring makes a variety of connected smart home devices, including doorbells, security cameras, and floodlights. But, keep in mind, Amazon just bought Blink, another smart home company, in December. And before that, Amazon introduced its own line of smart home products, like the Amazon Cloud Cam and Amazon Key. Plus, Amazon sells several smart speakers, including the Echo Show.

It's clear that Amazon wants to be your go-to source for not only buying whatever you have in mind, but now, smart home devices to automate your house. Like many of Amazon’s acquisitions, Ring will likely continue to operate under its own branding. It'll probably end up integrating key features into Amazon's own products, like how Whole Foods has begun selling its goods on Prime Pantry.

However, we also wouldn't be surprised to see an Amazon Echo-branded video door bell pop up in the near future.