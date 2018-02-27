Amazon Echo owners in the UK can now use Alexa to control Fire TVs

Amazon is bringing far-field voice control to Fire TV devices in the UK.

The company has announced that, by pairing a Fire TV device with any Echo device, you can now ask its Alexa assistant to play movies, launch apps, control playback, and more. This new Alexa integration for Amazon's streaming media devices has been live in the US for some time now, so the UK expansion is certainly welcomed.

Amazon said you'll also be able to ask Alexa to do things like show live video from compatible smart home cameras. If you have only one Fire TV in your home, your Echo device will auto-pair as soon as you ask Alexa a question that includes Fire TV. So, say, for instance, “Alexa, watch Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Fire TV.”

However, if you have more than one Fire TV, you'll need to use the Alexa app to pair your devices. We have this handy guide that delves into how the Alexa app works and how you can use it to connect devices. Once you've done that, you can ask Alexa some of the commands below in order to begin controlling your Fire TV, hands-free:

“Alexa, watch Bad Moms”

“Alexa, pause”

“Alexa, fast forward 2 minutes”

“Alexa, go back 1 minute”

“Alexa, show me dramas with Titus Welliver”

“Alexa, go home”

“Alexa, open Netflix”

“Alexa, open UKTV on Fire TV”

“Alexa, show my front door camera”

This type of far-field voice control is available in the UK for all generations of Fire TV and Fire TV stick.