If you're using an Amazon Echo for the first time you'll be keen to try out phrases the voice assistant will understand and respond to.

Here then are some of the fun phrases you can try out with your new (or existing) Alexa-enabled device:

Regularly-requested Alexa commands

Female solo artist: "Alexa, play songs by Adele."

Food question: "Alexa, how do you boil an egg?"

"Alexa, let's play a game."

"Alexa, play something I haven’t heard in a while."

"Alexa, open 5-Minute Plank Workout."

"Alexa, good morning."

"Alexa, how many litres are in a gallon?"

"Alexa, who is Cristiano Ronaldo?"

"Alexa, open Random Facts."

"Alexa, play Relaxing Acoustic Pop."

"Alexa, what's the hottest place in the world?"

"Alexa, what time does the sun set in London?"

"Alexa, open Question of the Day."

Lots of other great things to ask Alexa

"Alexa, what are my skills?"

"Alexa, play Bird Sounds."

"Alexa, when is the first day of spring?"

"Alexa, how do you make the colour purple?"

"Alexa, what is your favourite band?"

"Alexa, drop in on home."

"Alexa, play music to help me focus."

"Alexa, tell me a superhero joke."

"Alexa, what films has Anthony Hopkins acted in?"

"Alexa, can you speak Pig Latin?"

"Alexa, how many stars are in the galaxy?"

"Alexa, open Would You Rather?"

"Alexa, do not disturb."

"Alexa, turn off 'do not disturb'."

"Alexa, open Daily Affirmation."

"Alexa, which came first: the chicken or the egg?"

"Alexa, when is the women's figure skating?"

"Alexa, what's another word for 'happy'?"

"Alexa, help me relax."

"Alexa, what are your popular skills?"

"Alexa, wake me up in the morning."

"Alexa, give me a recipe for chicken."

"Alexa, it's my birthday."

"Alexa, start Earplay."

"Alexa, I have a cunning plan."

"Alexa, how do I calculate the area of a circle?"

"Alexa, tell me a fun fact about dinosaurs."

"Alexa, call Mum."

"Alexa, how many days until summer?"

"Alexa, who is hosting the BAFTAs?"

"Alexa, play music for reading."

"Alexa, how long is the movie Black Panther?"

"Alexa, open Animal Letters."

"Alexa, what's Manchester United's goal difference?"

"Alexa, flip a coin."

"Alexa, connect to Bluetooth."

"Alexa, tell me a Mother's Day joke."

"Alexa, surely you can't be serious?"

"Alexa, give me a fun fact about space."

"Alexa, what's the population of Antarctica?"

"Alexa, play 'This Is Me' from The Greatest Showman."

"Alexa, what's your favourite flower?"

"Alexa, roll two dice."

"Alexa, let's meditate."

"Alexa, watch Sneaky Pete on Fire TV."

You can now control your Amazon Fire TV with your Echo device. Learn how

"Alexa, how many days until the FIFA World Cup?"

"Alexa, I'm bored."

"Alexa, give me an Oscars quiz."

"Alexa, play the Oscar-Winning Film Scores playlist."

"Alexa, how much wood would a woodchuck chuck?"

"Alexa, set a reminder."

"Alexa, when did the last Taylor Swift album come out?"

"Alexa, watch The Tick on Fire TV."

"Alexa, Red Alert."

"Alexa, what is the word of the day?"

"Alexa, who are your role models?"

"Alexa, add cheese to my shopping list."

"Alexa, what is on TV tonight?"

"Alexa, who is going to win an Oscar?"

"Alexa, when is the next solar eclipse?"

"Alexa, when is Mother's Day?"

"Alexa, tell me a robot joke."

"Alexa, I'm feeling curious" - Alexa will tell you all manner of interesting facts about snakes, computer science, biology and much more

"Alexa, where's my stuff?"

"Alexa, what's your favourite sport?"

"Alexa, what are you reading?"

"Alexa, what are your top skills?"

"Alexa, how long is the River Thames?"

"Alexa, when did The Beatles break up?"

"Alexa, I am your father!"

Ask Alexa these Christmas-related things

"Alexa, can you name Santa's reindeer"

"Alexa, how many calories are in a Christmas pudding?"

"Alexa, what's today's Christmas treat?" - You can get a Christmas surprised each day until Christmas Eve.

"Alexa, tell me a Christmas jumper joke"

"Alexa, play music for a Christmas party"

"Alexa, play family-friendly Christmas music"

"Alexa, play a trivia game"