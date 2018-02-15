How to change your Amazon Echo wake word

Your Amazon Echo or Alexa wake word is what your Amazon Alexa device listens out for before it bursts into action.

Usually, this is "Alexa", the name of Amazon's virtual assistant and the default option.

But you might not like "Alexa", while if you happen to have someone in your house called "Alexa", "Alex" "Lexi" or similar, you might find the Echo responds when you say that name too. And that's rather annoying to say the least.

What's more, Amazon is prone to running adverts that mention Alexa, which also might trigger the device.

And then there's the issue of people visiting yaour home and playing around with your Echo device by shouting "Alexa" at it repeatedly.

Thankfully, you can change your Alexa wake word to "computer", "Amazon" or "Echo" depending on how geeky you want to be. We rather like "computer" ourselves, but it's not to everyone's taste.

Head into the Alexa app > settings > select your Echo > Wake Word and pick a new word from the list.

If you don't use the Alexa app for iOS or Android, you can configure your Echo through the web. Just go to echo.amazon.com in your browser and you'll be able to log-in and control your device without needing a phone.

