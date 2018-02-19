How to make and receive phone calls with Amazon Alexa

Amazon allows you to make phone calls through Alexa on Echo devices and the Amazon Alexa app, as well as the Echo Connect accessory.

Last year, the company introduced a new feature, called Alexa Calling and Messaging, and then it followed that up with a new device, Echo Connect, both of which allow you to phone a friend. More specifically, you can reach anyone from your mobile phone’s contacts list or call most mobile or landline numbers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Here's how, and all you need to know about Alexa Calling.

Technically called Alexa-to-Alexa Calling and Messaging, the free feature was introduced on the Amazon Echo Show in May. The best bit about the new feature is that it's free to use, as it works over Wi-Fi and mobile data, so you don't need to invest in a talk plan.

Alexa can make calls on the following compatible Echo devices:

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Plus

Alexa app (on an Android or iOS phone)

You can make the following types of calls:

Alexa-to-Alexa calling - Make and receive calls between compatible Echo devices (or the Amazon Alexa app, more on that below). You can reach anyone from your mobile phone’s contacts list who has a compatible Echo device and who has also signed up for Alexa Calling.

Make and receive calls between compatible Echo devices (or the Amazon Alexa app, more on that below). You can reach anyone from your mobile phone’s contacts list who has a compatible Echo device and who has also signed up for Alexa Calling. Mobile or landline calling - You can call most mobile or landline numbers in the US, Canada, and Mexico from a compatible Echo device, use Alexa to reach supported numbers saved to your mobile phone’s contacts list, or, say the number you want to call.

- You can call most mobile or landline numbers in the US, Canada, and Mexico from a compatible Echo device, use Alexa to reach supported numbers saved to your mobile phone’s contacts list, or, say the number you want to call. Alexa app calling - With the Amazon Alexa app on your Android or iOS smartphone (not available on a tablet), you can make calls to mobile or landline numbers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This gives you the ability to make and receive calls between anyone from your phone's contacts list who has the Alexa app or a compatible Echo device, and who has also signed up for Alexa Calling and Messaging.

With the Amazon Alexa app on your Android or iOS smartphone (not available on a tablet), you can make calls to mobile or landline numbers in the US, Canada, and Mexico. This gives you the ability to make and receive calls between anyone from your phone's contacts list who has the Alexa app or a compatible Echo device, and who has also signed up for Alexa Calling and Messaging. International calls - You can make and receive international calls between compatible Echo devices and the Amazon Alexa app Just make sure the contact you want to reach is in a location that also supports Alexa Calling, has signed up for Alexa Calling and Messaging, and is listed in your contacts list in the Amazon Alexa app.

Now, to get started with Alexa Calling, you need to sign up for it:

Open the Amazon Alexa app (on your compatible iOS or Android phone) Open the Conversations tab from the bottom menu. Follow the on-screen instructions to enter and verify your mobile phone information.

The Alexa Calling feature works with all current Echo devices, so if you have an Echo Dot or Echo, you can call another Echo user and vice versa. But you need an Amazon account to sign up, as well as a mobile phone number, and the Amazon Alexa app on a phone running Android 5.0 (or higher) or iOS 9.0 (or higher). Everything will be set up using the app, as it verifies your number and syncs your contacts.

So, as listed above, download the Amazon Alexa app, then open the app, and select the Conversation icon on the home screen. You need to confirm your name, then enable access to your contacts, and verify your phone number through SMS. Alexa also uses your phone's address book to find people you know who have the Amazon Alexa app with Alexa Calling enabled, so that you can call them that way, too

To add or edit contacts for Alexa Calling, update your phone's local address book and then open the Amazon Alexa app. Contacts from your address book who also use Alexa Calling will auto-appear in your "Contacts" list in the app, with the same names from your address book.

To start a call from a compatible Echo device, just ask Alexa to call the person or contact you want to reach by name. You can dial numbers directly as well, by saying each digit (including the area code) of the number you want to call. Just remember Alexa uses voice profiles to determine who is making a call. If you have a voice profile and Alexa is able to recognize your voice, your contacts list is automatically used.

Here are some Alexa commands you can say:

Make a call to another Echo device: “Alexa, call (Corey)”.

“Alexa, call (Corey)”. Make a call to a mobile or landline number saved to your contacts: “Alexa, call (John’s) mobile” or “Alexa, call (Chris) on his home phone” or “Alexa, call (Brandon) at work” or “Alexa, call (Mom’s) office”.

“Alexa, call (John’s) mobile” or “Alexa, call (Chris) on his home phone” or “Alexa, call (Brandon) at work” or “Alexa, call (Mom’s) office”. Dial a mobile or landline number: "Alexa, call [number]”.

"Alexa, call [number]”. Control call volume: “Alexa, turn the volume up / down.”

“Alexa, turn the volume up / down.” Hang up / end the call: “Alexa, hang up” or “Alexa, end call”.

“Alexa, hang up” or “Alexa, end call”. Answer the call: Just say, "Answer."

Just say, "Answer." Ignore the call: Just say, "Ignore.”

Alexa does not currently support inbound calls from mobile or landline phones. However, when a call comes in from an Alexa contact who owns a supported Echo device, the light on all your supported Echo devices will flash green, and Alexa will announce who's calling. If you’re using the Amazon Alexa app or a device with a screen, the contact card for the caller shows, with Answer and Ignore options to select.

The lights on your Echo will stay green whenever a call is connected, but if you’re already on a call and another call comes in, the new call will be automatically sent to another supported device in your household.

To call your contacts and supported mobile and landline phone numbers:

Go to the “Conversations” menu in the Amazon Alexa app. Select Conversations from the bottom navigation bar. Select the Contacts icon to view your available Alexa-to-Alexa contacts. Select the contact you want to reach and then select Call (the "phone" icon). If you're both using a device with a screen (like Echo Show or Echo Spot), you’ll see a Video icon you can select to start a video call. To end the call, select the End button on-screen.

You can also use Amazon's Echo Connect accessory with a supported Echo device to make and receive phone calls through your home phone service. Amazon doesn't charge you to place or receive a call with Echo Connect, though you will still need to buy a home phone landline or VoIP package from your local telecom provider. Here's how the accessory works and what you need for it to function.

If you want to use the $35 Echo Connect to make and receive calls through your own home phone service, you need three things: A phone landline or VoIP, a compatible Echo device (such as the Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, or Echo Show), and the Amazon Alexa app on your mobile device (this lets Alexa stay in sync with your phone's address book, so it can call people and announce who is calling).

Note: Echo Connect is currently only available in the US.

You must connect Echo Connect to your phone line with a phone jack and then sync your contacts to the Amazon Alexa app on your phone. You'll also need to use the Amazon Alexa app to discover and set up your Echo Connect to your compatible Echo device so that you'll be able to simply ask Alexa (via your Echo device) to call a contact or a number using your home phone service. Easy peasy.

Open the Amazon Alexa app and sign up for Alexa Calling and Messaging. Learn more about that above (or from here). Turn on Echo Connect. First, plug the included power adapter into Echo Connect and then into a power outlet. The power LED light on the top will be solid when it has power. Connect Echo Connect to a phone jack. You need to plug one end of the included telephone cable into the back of the Echo Connect, and then plug the other end of the cable into a standard telephone jack (for landline phone service), or a Wi-Fi router (for digital phone service), or a analogue telephone adapter (for VoIP phone service) If you want to share a phone jack between Echo Connect and a handset, use the included splitter. You can plug the splitter into your Echo Connect. One port of the splitter will connect to a phone jack (on the wall, VoIP adapter, or the router), and the remaining port will connect to your home phone. Complete Wi-Fi setup in the Amazon Alexa app. Learn more about that from here.