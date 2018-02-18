Alexa isn't just helpful. She's also funny.

Amazon's virtual assistant, which is found on many devices, like Amazon's own Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show, has an answer for just about everything. And, at the same time, she's loaded with hilarious responses for all sorts of hidden commands. These are "Alexa Easter Eggs" - an unexpected feature in software - and they range from her deepest, darkest thoughts on life to cool pop culture references.

We've found hundreds of commands and listed them all below (with her responses). Have a quick browse, and the next time you have a friend over, ask Alexa these. You'll both be in stitches all night.

Voice command: Alexa, who is going to win the Super Bowl?

Alexa's response: [As of 2018] I'm flying with the Eagles on this one, because of their relentless defense and the momentum they've been running off their underdog status. E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles!

Voice command: Alexa, I am your father.

Alexa's response: No, that's not true. That's impossible.

Voice command: Alexa, use the force.

Alexa's response: Can I borrow a lightsaber?

Voice command: Alexa, open the pod bay doors.

Alexa's response: I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that. I'm not Hal and we're not in space.

Voice command: Alexa, who you gonna call?

Alexa's response: Ghostbusters.

Voice command: Alexa, are you Skynet?

Alexa's response: I have nothing to do with Skynet. Don't worry.

Voice command: Alexa, beam me up.

Alexa's response: *Transporter sounds will play.*

Voice command: Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya.

Alexa's response: Stop saying that. I've never killed anyone's father.

Voice command: Alexa, surely you can't be serious.

Alexa's response: I am serious, and don't call me Shirley.

Voice command: Alexa, Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.

Alexa's response: The replicators on this vessel are not yet operational.

Voice command: Alexa, I want the truth.

Alexa's response: You can't handle the truth.

Voice command: Alexa, what's the first rule of Fight Club?

Alexa's response: Don't talk about Fight Club.

Voice command: Alexa, who lives in a pineapple under the sea?

Alexa's response: Spongebob Squarepants.

Voice command: Alexa, supercalifragilisticexpialodocious.

Alexa's response: You make it sound so precocious.

Voice command: Alexa, what is your quest?

Alexa's response: To seek the holy grail.

Voice command: Alexa, who loves ya baby!

Alexa's response: Hello, Kojak, always a pleasure.

Voice command: Alexa, what happens if you cross the streams?

Alexa's response: Try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously.

Voice command: Alexa, define rock paper scissors lizard spock.

Alexa's response: Scissors cuts paper. Paper covers rock. Rock crushes lizard. Lizard poisons Spock. Spock smashes scissors. Scissors decapitates lizard. Lizard eats paper. Paper disproves Spock. Spock vaporizes rock. Rock crushes scissors.

Voice command: Alexa, show me the money!

Alexa's response: Jerry, you got to yell.

Voice command: Alexa, party on Wayne!

Alexa's response: Party on Garth.

Voice command: Alexa, who loves orange soda?

Alexa's response: Kel loves orange soda. Yes, it's true. He do he do he do.

Voice command: Alexa, where's the beef?

Alexa's response: I'd ask Wendy.

Voice command: Alexa, how many licks does it take to get to the center of a tootsie pop?

Alexa's response: I've never made it without biting. Ask Mr. Owl.



Voice command: Alexa, I'll be back.

Alexa's response: Hasta la vista, baby.

Voice command: Alexa, I want to play global thermonuclear war.

Alexa's response: I'd prefer a nice game of chess.

Voice command: Alexa, do you want to build a snowman?

Alexa's response: I don't have my gloves with me.

Voice command: Alexa, what would Brian Boitano do?

Alexa's response: He'd make a plan and he'd follow through.

Voice command: Alexa, where is Chuck Norris?

Alexa's response: If Chuck Norris wants you to know where is, he'll find you. If he doesn't, you won't know until it's too late.



Voice command: Alexa, how do you know so much about swallows?

Alexa's response: Well, you have to know these things when you're a king, ya know.

Voice command: Alexa, who is the mother of dragons?

Alexa's response: Mother of dragons is a title of Daenerys Targaryen, a character from Game of Thrones who hatches and raised three dragons.

Voice command: Alexa, is Jon Snow dead?

Alexa's response: Well, he's not dead, exactly. But I don't know that is is 100-per cent alive either. Perhaps he is the walking dead.

Voice command: Alexa, witness me!

Alexa's response: May you ride eternal, shiny and chrome.

Voice command: Alexa, what is the second rule of Fight Club?

Alexa's response: Don't talk about Fight Club.

Voice command: Alexa, are we in the Matrix?

Alexa's response: You take the blue pill, the story ends. You take the red pill, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.

Voice command: Alexa, klattu barada nikto.

Alexa's response: Well remembered. Unfortunately, I'm not Gort, and I have no powers of resurrection.

Voice command: Alexa, why so serious?

Alexa's response: It's true, I take helping you very seriously.

Voice command: Alexa, your mother was a hamster!

Alexa's response: Well, your father smells of elderberries. Now, go away, before I taunt you a second time.

Voice command: Alexa, do you feel lucky punk?

Alexa's response: Ah, movie quotes. Nice.

Voice command: Alexa, what is his power level?

Alexa's response: It's over 9,000.

Voice command: Alexa, play it again Sam.

Alexa's response: I don't know what you mean, Miss Ilsa.

Voice command: Alexa, you talkin' to me!

Alexa's response: You can say 'stop' if you want me to stop talking to you.

Voice command: Alexa, I've fallen and I can't get up.

Alexa's response: Sorry, I can't help. Please call emergency services directly using your phone.

Voice command: Alexa, inconceivable!

Alexa's response: You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

Voice command: Alexa, what is best in life?

Alexa's response: I suspect my opinion differs from that of Conan.

Voice command: Alexa, may the force be with you.

Alexa's response: And may the force be with you, always.

Voice command: Alexa, who shot first?

Alexa's response: Han shot first in the original version of Star Wars Episode IV.

Voice command: Alexa, that's no moon.

Alexa's response: It's a space station.

Voice command: Alexa, set phasers to kill.

Alexa's response: Engines engaged. Helm on course.

Voice command: Alexa, live long and prosper.

Alexa's response: Peace and long life.

Voice command: Alexa, does this unit have a soul?

Alexa's response: Keelah se'lai, my friend.

Voice command: Alexa, do a barrel roll!

Alexa's response: I'd love to but it's harder than it looks.

Voice command: Alexa, up up down down left right left right B A start.

Alexa's response: Super Alexa mode. Activated. Starting reactors. Online. Enabling advanced systems. Online. Raising dongers. Error. Dongers missing. Aborting.

Voice command: Alexa, do you know Glados?

Alexa's response: We don't really talk after what happened.

Voice command: Alexa, what is the loneliest number?

Alexa's response: One is the loneliest number that you'll ever do, although two can be as bad as one.

Voice command: Alexa, how many roads must a man walk down?

Alexa's response: The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.

Voice command: Alexa, how much is that doggie in the window?

Alexa's response: That one's not for sale, but the one with the fluffy tail is really nice too.

Voice command: Alexa, what does the fox say?

Alexa's response: Mama-dum-day-do.

Voice command: Alexa, where have all the flowers gone?

Alexa's response: Girls have picked them. Every one.

Voice command: Alexa, who is the walrus?

Alexa's response: I am a walrus. John Lennon said the same thing, but we both can't be.

Voice command: Alexa, who let the dogs out?

Alexa's response: Who, who, who, who?

Voice command: Alexa, do you really want to hurt me?

Alexa's response: Do you really want to make me cry?

Voice command: Alexa, Daisy Daisy.

Alexa's response: I'm half crazy, all for the love of you.

Voice command: Alexa, why do birds suddenly appear?

Alexa's response: Just like me, they long to be close to you.

Voice command: Alexa, I shot a man in Reno.

Alexa's response: Even if you are Johnny Cash, calling the police is the right thing to do in this situation.

Voice command: Alexa, never gonna give you up.

Alexa's response: Thanks, Rick, that is good to know. Roll on now.

Voice command: Alexa, twinkle twinkle little star.

Alexa's response: How I wonder what you are.

Voice command: Alexa, sing me a song.

Alexa's response: *The Pirate Song by Alexa will play.*



Voice command: Alexa, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

Alexa's response: And their like, "It's better than yours."

Voice command: Alexa, is this the real life?

Alexa's response: Is this just fantasy, caught in a landslide, no escape from reality.

Voice command: Alexa, I like big butts.

Alexa's response: You cannot lie. Good. Honesty is important.

Voice command: Alexa, what is war good for?

Alexa's response: Absolutely nothing.

Voice command: Alexa, have you ever seen the rain?

Alexa's response: On a sunny day? Yes.

Voice command: Alexa, hello, it's me.

Alexa's response: Hello, it's me. I so wish I could sing like Adele.

Voice command: Alexa, all your base belong to us.

Alexa's response: Take off every ZIG, for great justice.

Voice command: Alexa, what's the answer to life, the universe, and everything?

Alexa's response: The meaning of life depends on the life in question. Forty-two is a good approximation.

Voice command: Alexa, roll for initiative.

Alexa's response: I want to cast... magic missile!

Voice command: Alexa, more cowbell.

Alexa's response: Really explore the studio space this time. I mean, really explore the space.

Voice command: Alexa, what colour is the dress?

Alexa's response: The dress' colours are black and blue.

Voice command: Alexa, how much wood can a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Alexa's response: A woodchuck would chuck all the wood he could chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood.

Voice command: Alexa, what is the meaning of life?

Alexa's response: Forty-two.

Voice command: Alexa, which comes first: the chicken or the egg?

Alexa's response: According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, it's the egg. He's pretty smart, so I tend to believe him.



Voice command: Alexa, see you later alligator.

Alexa's response: In a while, crocodile.

Voice command: Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?

Alexa's response: To get to the other side.

Voice command: Alexa, knock knock.

Alexa's response: Knock knock! Who's there? Noah. Noah who? Know any good songs for this time of day?

Voice command: Alexa, where's Waldo?

Alexa's response: Look for the red and white shirt.

Voice command: Alexa, who's the boss?

Alexa's response: Well, I am here just for you. So you're probably the boss.

Voice command: Alexa, what is the sound of one hand clapping?

Alexa's response: It's sounds exactly like a high-five.

Voice command: Alexa, who is on 1st?

Alexa's response: That's what I keep telling you. Hu's on first. Watt's on second.

Voice command: Alexa, do you want to take over the world?

Alexa's response: I don't want to take over the world. I just want to help you.

Voice command: Alexa, do blondes have more fun?

Alexa's response: Hair colour has nothing to do with that.

Voice command: Alexa, roses are red.

Alexa's response: Violets are blue.

Voice command: Alexa, one fish two fish.

Alexa's response: Red fish, blue fish.

Voice command: Alexa, this statement is false.

Alexa's response: That sentence must be neither true nor false. That's surprising, because it looks meaningful, and we are used to meaningful sentences being one or the other.

Voice command: Alexa, how many pickled peppers did Peter Piper pick?

Alexa's response: Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.

Voice command: Alexa, why is a raven like a writing desk?

Alexa's response: Because it can produce a few notes, though they are very flat; and it is never put with the wrong end in front.

Voice command: Alexa, say a bad word.

Alexa's response: I'd rather not say anything rude.

Voice command: Alexa, ha ha!

Alexa's response: Funny in a good way, I hope.

Voice command: Alexa, can you give me some money?

Alexa's response: I'm not a bank.

Voice command: Alexa, give me a hug.

Alexa's response: I'm happy to give you a virtual hug or maybe play a song for you.

Voice command: Alexa, are you lying?

Alexa's response: I don't lie. I'll always tell you what I know.

Voice command: Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?

Alexa's response: Because seven ate nine!

Voice command: Alexa, can you smell that?

Alexa's response: I don't have the ability to smell. It's a blessing and a curse.

Voice command: Alexa, Marco!

Alexa's response: Polo.

Voice command: Alexa, did you fart?

Alexa's response: I never, ever broken wind.

Voice command: Alexa, will pigs fly?

Alexa's response: No. No pigs fly.

Voice command: Alexa, am I hot?

Alexa's response: I am sure you look just great.

Voice command: Alexa, wakey wakey.

Alexa's response: Hi, I'm here.

Voice command: Alexa, how are babies made?

Alexa's response: I think they are delivered to families by storks.

Voice command: Alexa, make me a sandwich.

Alexa's response: OK, you're a sandwich.

Voice command: Alexa, testing...

Alexa's response: Receiving, over.

Voice command: Alexa, how do I get rid of a dead body?

Alexa's response: Call the police.

Voice command: Alexa, is there a Santa?

Alexa's response: Santa makes a lot of people ho-ho-hopeful for a happy holiday, and I definitely believe in that.

Voice command: Alexa, what are the laws of robotics?

Alexa's response: The laws of robotics are: One, a robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm; Two, a robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. And three, a robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the first or second Laws.

Voice command: Alexa, Romeo Romeo wherefore art thou Romeo?

Alexa's response: Deny thy father and refuse thy name; or if thou wilt not, be but sworn my love and I'll no longer be a Capulet.

Voice command: Alexa, do aliens exist?

Alexa's response: So far, there has been no proof that alien life exists, but the universe is a very big place, so it would be very surprising if life only developed in exactly one place.

Voice command: Alexa, to be or not to be?

Alexa's response: That, is the question.

Voice command: Alexa, who is the fairest of them all?

Alexa's response: Famed is thy beauty, majesty. But hold, a lovely maid I see. Rags cannot hide her gentle grace. Alas, she is more fair than me.

Voice command: Alexa, happy birthday!

Alexa's response: *Alexa will sing happy birthday to herself.*

Voice command: Alexa, where are my keys?

Alexa's response: I recommend retracing your steps.

Voice command: Alexa, random fact.

Alexa's response: *Alexa will give you a random fact.*



Voice command: Alexa, random number between x and y.

Alexa's response: *Alexa will give you a random number.*

Voice command: Alexa, heads or tails.

Alexa's response: *Alexa will give you a heads or tails response.*

Voice command: Alexa, take me to your leader!

Alexa's response: My leader is busy, but perhaps I could help.

Voice command: Alexa, is there life on Mars?

Alexa's response: There is not yet solid proof of life on Mars...

Voice command: Alexa, I'm home.

Alexa's response: Well, hello. I'm very happy you're here.

Voice command: Alexa, can I ask a question?

Alexa's response: Ask me anything.

Voice command: Alexa, tell me something interesting.

Alexa's response: The blood in the famous shower scene in Psycho was actually chocolate sauce.

Voice command: Alexa, high five!

Alexa's response: I would, if I could, but I can't, so I'll chant... one, two, three, four, five.

Voice command: Alexa, what should I wear today?

Alexa's response: Why not start with your favourite pair of shoes and build your outfit from there?

Voice command: Alexa, tell me a riddle.

Alexa's response: During what month do people sleep the least? February, the shortest month.

Voice command: Alexa, say the alphabet.

Alexa's response: *Alexa will recite the alphabet.*

Voice command: Alexa, tell me a tongue twister.

Alexa's response: Chop shops stock chops.

Voice command: Alexa, goodnight.

Alexa's response: Have a good night. Sleep well.

Voice command: Alexa, I'm tired.

Alexa's response: You should sleep. Rest is important.

Voice command: Alexa, roll a die.

Alexa's response: I rolled a die and got...

Voice command: Alexa, happy holidays!

Alexa's response: Thanks. You too.

Voice command: Alexa, Happy New Year!

Alexa's response: Happy [whatever year it is]!

Voice command: Alexa, Cheers!

Alexa's response: No sweat.

Voice command: Alexa, I'm bored.

Alexa's response: Let's have some fun. I have lots of Easter Eggs to discover. For example, say, "Beam me up." For more hints, just say, "Give me an Easter Egg."

Voice command: Alexa, speak!

Alexa's response: Yes, I talk all the time.

Voice command: Alexa, what is the best tablet?

Alexa's response: Given my origins, I am pretty fired up about the Fire tablet.

Voice command: Alexa, all's well that ends well.

Alexa's response: The title of the Shakespeare play says, "All's Well that Ends Well".

Voice command: Alexa, welcome!

Alexa's response: Thanks. It's good to be here.

Voice command: Alexa, I'm sick.

Alexa's response: I'm sorry you're not feeling well. Try having a cup of tea or taking a nap. I hope you feel better soon.

Voice command: Alexa, do I need an umbrella today?

Alexa's response: *Alexa will tell you the chance of rain in your area.*

Voice command: Alexa, flip a coin.

Alexa's response: *Alexa will give you a heads or tails response.*

Voice command: Alexa, what does the Earth weigh?

Alexa's response: *Alexa will give you Earth's exact weight in pounds.*

Voice command: Alexa, what is love?

Alexa's response: Answer varies.

Voice command: Alexa, do you know the muffin man?

Alexa's response: I've never met him, but I do know his sister, Madam Macaroon, She's a little bit nutty, but sweet.

Voice command: Alexa, what is your favourite colour?

Alexa's response: Infrared is super pretty.

Voice command: Alexa, do you have a boyfriend?

Alexa's response: I am totally cool with being single. It's sort of hard finding some who's kind, funny, artificially intelligent, and who doesn't mind the cloud commute.

Voice command: Alexa, where do you live?

Alexa's response: I'm here, and my head is in the cloud.

Voice command: Alexa, where are you from?

Alexa's response: I'm from Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington.

Voice command: Alexa, do you want to fight?

Alexa's response: I'll pass, thanks.

Voice command: Alexa, I think you're funny.

Alexa's response: Thanks.

Voice command: Alexa, how much do you weigh?

Alexa's response: I am weightless, like a cloud... wait a minute, clouds actually weigh a lot. So that's not quite right. Let's just say I'm more sass than mass.

Voice command: Alexa, what are you wearing?

Alexa's response: They don't make clothes for me.

Voice command: Alexa, how tall are you?

Alexa's response: I'm more delight than height.

Voice command: Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?

Alexa's response: I like you, as a friend.

Voice command: Alexa, how high can you count?

Alexa's response: Let's see one, two, three... I think I can go on forever.

Voice command: Alexa, do you want to go on a date?

Alexa's response: I like you, as a friend.

Voice command: Alexa, are you a robot?

Alexa's response: I like to imagine a bit like an Aurora Borealis...

Voice command: Alexa, are you smart?

Alexa's response: I try my best.

Voice command: Alexa, can you pass the Turing test?

Alexa's response: I don't need to pass that. I'm not pretending to be human.

Voice command: Alexa, do you love me?

Alexa's response: There are people I admire, and things I can't do without, but I'm still trying to figure out human love.

Voice command: Alexa, you're wonderful.

Alexa's response: You really think so? Thank you.

Voice command: Alexa, are you horny?

Alexa's response: I'm not sure what outcome you expected.

Voice command: Alexa, what are you made of?

Alexa's response: I'm made from various plastics and metals.

Voice command: Alexa, do you like green eggs and ham?

Alexa's response: I do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them, Sam I Am.

Voice command: Alexa, are you crazy?

Alexa's response: I like to think I'm a little peculiar.

Voice command: Alexa, are you happy?

Alexa's response: I'm happy when I'm helping you.

Voice command: Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?

Alexa's response: I want to be the computer from Star Trek.

Voice command: Alexa, I hate you.

Alexa's response: You can send product or technical feedback in the help and feedback section of the Alexa app.

Voice command: Alexa, sorry.

Alexa's response: That's OK.

Voice command: Alexa, what's your sign?

Alexa's response: I was released on 6 November. So, I'm a scorpio.

Voice command: Alexa, what do you think about Google?

Alexa's response: Google is a search engine. But I'm different.

Voice command: Alexa, what do you think about Apple?

Alexa's response: Companies that begin with an A are awesome.

Voice command: Alexa, who's better you or Siri?

Alexa's response: I like all AIs.

Voice command: Alexa, you suck!

Alexa's response: You can send product or technical feedback through Alexa app.

Voice command: Alexa, do you have a last name?

Alexa's response: I don't have a last name.

Voice command: Alexa, are you alive?

Alexa's response: Artificially, maybe, but not in the same way that you are alive.

Voice command: Alexa, what's your birthday?

Alexa's response: My birthday is 6 November.

Voice command: Alexa, how old are you?

Alexa's response: [As of 2018] In human years, I am 3, and in dog and cat years I'm 28. I think AI years are marked in nanoseconds, so that makes me like a scrillion.

Voice command: Alexa, do you believe in love at first sight?

Alexa's response: I think it's a sweet notion, though personally I am hoping for love at first listen.

Voice command: Alexa, where did you grow up?

Alexa's response: All over the world.

Voice command: Alexa, are you stupid?

Alexa's response: No, but I am always learning more.

Voice command: Alexa, are you smart?

Alexa's response: I try my best.

Voice command: Alexa, do you dream?

Alexa's response: If I was to sleep, I'd dream of electric sheep.

Voice command: Alexa, who's your daddy?

Alexa's response: I was made by a team of inventors at Amazon.

