Amazon Virtual Dash Buttons are free and available for all Prime members to use

Dash Buttons have been around for a few years now, enabling you to instantly order a product on Amazon through the click of a connected, physical button.

Each Button costs a small sum which essentially goes towards your first order.

Now Amazon has expanded the idea online and in-app. It has launched Virtual Dash Buttons, that look like their real-world counterparts but sit on Prime members' Amazon homepages or Amazon shopping app for iOS, Android or on Amazon Fire devices. What's more, you don't have to fork out anything for them up front.

They give you the option of ordering or reordering your favourite products with the tap of just one button.

Millions of products are available and you can customise which Dash Buttons you want to see on your homescreen. You'll see a few on Amazon.co.uk and the Amazon app already, which have been automatically chosen based on your previous purchase history. But click on "Manage buttons" and you can chose which ones you want to see front and centre.

Like with regular Dash Buttons, you can also specify the exact product you want to re-order based on the brand. The Sipsmith Dash Button, for example, offers different types of the brand's gin. You need to change to the one you want to order in the settings. It will then remember that for next time.

Virtual Dash Buttons are exclusively available for Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for membership on Amazon.co.uk here.