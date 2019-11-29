Arlo deals: Amazon cuts price on Arlo Pro 2 and accessories

Arlo is one of the top home security systems, giving you smartphone-controlled cameras, motion detection, night vision and all with free online video storage for 7 days.

It's also a modular system, meaning you can add the bits you want - and with discounts thanks to Black Friday, you don't always have to pay top prices.

Here's a range of savings on all the Arlo devices for Black Friday.

• Arlo Pro, 1 camera with hub, now $129.99 (was $249.99): The original Pro camera offers 720p capture, motion detection, night vision. This discount comes with the hub. View the offer at Amazon.

• Arlo Smart Hub, now $125.80 (was $149.99): The Smart Ultra Hub can replace an older hub, allowing you to buy individual cameras like the Pro 2, Pro 3 and Ultra, supporting 4K or 2K capture, with HDR (cameras sold separately). View the deal on Amazon.

• Arlo Pro 2, 1 camera with hub, now £189 (was £339.99): Arlo offers a battery-powered camera for easy installation with smartphone control and Alexa integration. Also comes with 7-days cloud storage for captured 1080p video. See the deal on Amazon.

• Arlo Pro 2, 2 cameras with hub, now £314.99 (was £461): Arlo offers a battery-powered camera for easy installation with smartphone control and Alexa integration. Also comes with 7-days cloud storage for captured 1080p video. In this version you get two cameras. See the deal on Amazon.

• Arlo Pro rechargeable battery, now £35 (was £69.99): The battery to power your Arlo devices, discounted so it's a good time to buy a spare. View the offer on Amazon.

Arlo Pro Solar Panel Kit, now £45 (was £99.99): Use the sun to power your Arlo camera with this solar panel. Only works with the Arlo Pro or Arlo Go cameras. View the deal on Amazon.

Arlo is all compatible with Android or iPhone, with control from browsers too, so it's always easy to tap in and see what's happening at home. You might be lying on a beach, walking home from work or at a friend's house for the evening and you can instantly get alerted to movement and live view the feed from the cameras to see what's happening.

The added bonus is that Arlo also works with Alexa, so you can enable or disable your cameras using voice, as well as use the Echo Show or a Fire tablet to show you a live feed. "Alexa, show me my front door camera": it's as easy as that.