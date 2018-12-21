32 fun things to ask Alexa this Christmas

Considering the amazing bargains on Amazon Echo devices recently, you may well have treated yourself or a loved one to an Echo, Echo Plus or another Alexa-enabled device already.

Or you might be hoping to find one under the tree on Christmas Day itself. Either way, you'll be keen to try out phrases the voice assistant will understand and respond to.

Amazon itself is helping, with a great list of Christmas commands you can try out. You can even get Alexa to read out an entire Christmas classic novel for free.

Here then are some of the festive fun phrases you can try out with your new (or existing) Alexa-enabled device:

"Alexa do you believe in Santa Claus?"

"Alexa who’s on the naughty list?"

"Alexa sing Auld Lang Syne"

"Alexa what do you want for Christmas?"

"Alexa what are you doing for New Year?"

"Alexa open the advent calendar"

"Alexa how ugly is your Christmas jumper?"

"Alexa sing your new Christmas song"

"Alexa sing a Christmas carol"

"Alexa sing Jingle Bells"

"Alexa read ‘Twas the night before Christmas’"

"Alexa how many sleeps until Christmas?"

"Alexa where’s Santa?"

"Alexa tell me a Christmas story"

"Alexa I wish it could be Christmas every day"

"Alexa Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?"

"Alexa what’s the best Christmas movie?"

"Alexa what’s the worst Christmas movie?"

"Alexa, can you name Santa's reindeer"

"Alexa, how many calories are in a Christmas pudding?"

"Alexa, what's today's Christmas treat?" - You can get a Christmas surprised each day until Christmas Eve.

"Alexa, play music for a Christmas party"

"Alexa, play family-friendly Christmas music"

"Alexa, play a trivia game"

There are also some other new phrases and questions you can ask, some cheeky:

"Alexa, I'm feeling curious" - Alexa will tell you all manner of interesting facts about snakes, computer science, biology and much more

"Alexa, where's my stuff?"

"Alexa, what's your favourite sport?"

"Alexa, what are you reading?"

"Alexa, what are your top skills?"

"Alexa, how long is the River Thames?"

"Alexa, when did The Beatles break up?"

"Alexa, I am your father!"