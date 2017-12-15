16 fun things to ask Alexa this Christmas

Considering the amazing bargains on Amazon Echo speakers during Black Friday and on the build-up to Christmas, you may well have treated yourself or a loved one to an Echo, Echo Plus or another Alexa-enabled device already.

Or you might be hoping to find one under the tree on Christmas Day itself. Either way, you'll be keen to try out phrases the voice assistant will understand and respond to.

Amazon itself is helping, with a great list of Christmas commands you can try out. You can even get Alexa to read out an entire Christmas classic novel for free.

Here then are some of the festive fun phrases you can try out with your new (or existing) Alexa-enabled device:

"Alexa, read A Christmas Carol" - Amazon has made the Audible audio book version of A Christmas Carol available to access for free until 5 January 2018. It's read by an "all-star cast".

"Alexa, can you name Santa's reindeer"

"Alexa, how many calories are in a Christmas pudding?"

"Alexa, what's today's Christmas treat?" - You can get a Christmas surprised each day until Christmas Eve.

"Alexa, tell me a Christmas jumper joke"

"Alexa, play music for a Christmas party"

"Alexa, play family-friendly Christmas music"

"Alexa, play a trivia game"

There are also some other new phrases and questions you can ask, some cheeky:

"Alexa, I'm feeling curious" - Alexa will tell you all manner of interesting facts about snakes, computer science, biology and much more

"Alexa, where's my stuff?"

"Alexa, what's your favourite sport?"

"Alexa, what are you reading?"

"Alexa, what are your top skills?"

"Alexa, how long is the River Thames?"

"Alexa, when did The Beatles break up?"

"Alexa, I am your father!"