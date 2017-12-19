Amazon's new Echo Spot, Echo Connect, and Echo Buttons are now available to buy in the US

Amazon has released a new Echo device and two new Echo gadgets, just in time for Christmas.

In September, the online retailer announced the Echo Spot, Echo Connect, and Echo Buttons, and now, roughly three months later, it's made all three available to purchase. For instance, the Echo Spot became available on 19 December in the US, with a $129.99 price tag. It's basically a mini Echo Show with full-fledge Alexa capabilities.

Amazon has pitched this device has something you can place on your night stand to set alarms, or something you can have on your kitchen counter for cooking timers. You can even use it to make video calls to other Echo devices. See Pocket-lint's preview on Echo Spot for more information on how it works and where it's available.

As for the Echo Connect, it's a new Alexa gadget that connects to your existing phone line or VoIP and allows your Echo speaker to act as a speakerphone. You can ask Alexa via your Echo speaker to call anyone, and it'll dial him or her through your Echo Connect. This gadget released on 18 December. It costs $34.99 in the US.

And finally, the Echo Buttons were made available for the first time on 19 December. These Alexa gadgets let you interact with various Alexa games and skills, such as Trivial Pursuit Tap. Just ask your Echo device, "Alexa, what games I play with Echo Buttons", and then you'll get the full list of compatible skills you can enable.

The Echo Buttons costs $19.99 for two in the US. Aside from these new releases, there are plenty of other deals on Amazon devices across the board, which you can see below.