Wow! Amazon Echo Show gets a huge £70 knocked off for Christmas
Amazon is known for its amazing bargains during major sale periods and Christmas is no exception. If you were interested in adding an Amazon Echo Show to your smart home setup, you won't find a better time: it's available with a massive £70 off the cover price on the build-up to the holiday break.
From tomorrow, Wednesday 13 December, the Amazon Echo Show will be available for a stunning £129.99. Considering it usually retails for £199.99, that's amazing.
The Echo Show was one of the latest to be added to the Echo family in the UK, with the full Alexa voice assistant capabilities joined by a 7-inch, full colour touchscreen. Not only can you ask Alexa questions, to which she'll verbally reply, you can see visual results too.
In addition, if a family member also has an Echo Show, you can make video calls to each other over the internet for free. All Echo devices can make voice calls, including the Show.
There are stereo, front-facing speakers built into the device and you can link it to your Amazon Music or Spotify accounts to tracks with lyrics.
Amazon is also discounting other devices in its line-up for Christmas, including the Echo Dot and Fire TV with 4K and Alexa Voice Remote.
