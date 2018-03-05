Amazon Echo Spot and Echo Show deals slash prices for Mother's Day

Amazon is known for its amazing bargains during major sale periods. It also likes to discount its own tech for special occasions and with Mother's Day on the horizon, the online retailer has slashed the cost of two of its Echo devices - including the recently release Amazon Echo Spot.

The Echo Spot is the latest entry to the Echo family. It is a compact, connected device with Alexa support and a circular touchscreen that gives you visual answers to questions. It can also be used as an alarm clock and a built-in mono speaker means it can play music.

You can even watch videos on the display and set timers to help with cooking, for example.

It was £119.99 when launched but has £20 knocked off the price for Mother's Day. You can pick one up for £99.99 right now.

Alternatively, the larger, beefier Amazon Echo Show is available at a discount too, for a stunning £139.99. That's £60 off its normal price.

Like the Spot, the Echo Show has a full colour touchscreen - 7-inches in this instance. And there is full Alexa support too.

In addition, if a family member also has an Echo Show or Echo Spot, you can make video calls to each other over the internet for free. All Echo devices can make voice calls, including the Show and Spot.

There are stereo, front-facing speakers built into the Show and you can link it to your Amazon Music or Spotify accounts to tracks with lyrics.

Amazon has also discounted other devices in its line-up for Mother's Day, including the Kindle Paperwhite and Fire TV with 4K and Alexa Voice Remote.