Amazon Echo Buttons pre-order now open bringing interactive Alexa fun

The Echo Buttons are designed to bring a level of physical interaction with the Amazon Echo, meaning you can play games being hosted by your friendly AI speaker.

Announced with the birth of the new Echo speakers, the new Echo Buttons come in a two pack and work with all models of Echo. All you'll have to do is find the Alexa Skills to support game night, and off you go.

Sadly, the Echo Buttons are only going on pre-order, with availability slated for 19 December. Whether they'll arrive in time for Christmas, we have no idea, but they will still be able to bring a lot of fun to your holiday celebrations.

They are also only available in the US: there's currently no word on when they might land in the UK. This is often the case with new Amazon devices, as the company likes to test things on home turf before launching elsewhere.

We're also guessing that Amazon needs the time to create some suitably British games.

The Echo Buttons might only be going on pre-order, but Amazon has been slashing the prices of the Amazon Echo in the run up to Black Friday. It's a great time to buy, as the Echo Dot, Echo 2 and Echo Plus are all discounted, both in the US and in the UK. Check out the links below to see those Echo bargains!