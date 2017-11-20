  1. Home
Amazon announces new (RED) Echo and 150 other (RED) items for charity

- Amazon will donate $10 from the sale of each (RED) Echo

Amazon has partnered with (RED) on a US-only sale for charity.

(RED), founded in 2006 by Bono and Bobby Shriver, aims to help fight AIDS. It teams up with famous brands and companies, like Apple, which agree to contribute up to 50 per cent of profits from (RED)-branded goods and services to the (RED) Global Fund grant program. As of November 2017, (RED) has generated more than $475 million to fight AIDS, as well as Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Amazon is the latest company to join the (RED) effort. It's announced (SHOPATHON)RED, a special holiday experience that includes exclusive (RED) products. People who buy these products will help raise money for the Global Fund to fight AIDS in Africa. From 20 November through the end of December, shoppers can choose from more than 150 (RED) products at Amazon.com/RED or via the Amazon App.

You can find (RED) products in a range of categories on Amazon's US site, such as fashion, cosmetics, kitchen goods, tech and more. For instance, there's a new (RED) Amazon Echo. It's works exactly like the regular (second-generation) smart home speaker, but it has a sleek red shell. Amazon said it'll donate $10 from the sale of each (RED) Echo.

Also, for every dollar spent on (RED) items on Amazon, Bank of America said it will donate 30 cents up to $1.5 million.

