Amazon's new Cloud Cam security camera monitors couriers and more

Amazon has launched an in-home delivery service that works with a new security camera it's simultaneously introducing.

The camera, called Amazon Cloud Cam, is described by Amazon as an "intelligent indoor security camera that lets you keep track of your home at an affordable price - check on the pets from work, monitor the front door while traveling, or look in on the kids’ room from the kitchen." Amazon is pitching this new device as a key component of Amazon Key, it's all-new, in-home delivery service.

With Amazon Key, you can grant delivery drivers and couriers access to your home. This is handy if you order something on Amazon and happen to not be at home at the time of delivery, whether that be because you're at work or at the grocery store or walking your dog. Anyway, the Cloud Cam, which is made by and branded by Amazon, enables you to watch a courier enter your home.

It features 1080p Full HD resolution video, night vision, two-way audio, and a wide viewing angle. When it's set up and working, you can view "activity clips from the last 24 hours" via the Amazon Cloud Cam app. It also works with Alexa on Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV devices, and Fire tablets, so you can say, “Alexa, show me the [camera name]” to see its camera feed from anywhere.

You can also view the camera feed from the free iOS or Android app. But here's the thing: while Cloud Cam give you access to the last 24 hours of clips, which are stored securely in the AWS cloud and support for up to three cameras, you need a subscription if you own up to 10 cameras, need additional storage for video, or want unlimited downloads and shares of video clips. And that costs money.

The basic plan ($6.99 a month) offers access to the last seven days of motion detection clips for up to three cameras, while Extended ($9.99 per month) offers access to the last 14 days of motion detection clips for up to five cameras, and Pro ($19.99 per month) offers access to the last 30 days of motion detection clips for up to 10 cameras. That's on top of the camera's $119.99 price tag at launch.

Amazon Cloud Cam also is available via a two-pack for $199.99 or a three-pack for $289.99. It will begin shipping to US customers from 8 November. There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability, though we will keep you posted as we learn more.