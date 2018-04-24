What are Amazon Key and In-Car Delivery and how do they work?

Have you ever had a package stolen from your doorstep?

It can happen to anyone. There's not much you can do when you've ordered something to be delivered to your home and it arrives when you're not there, whether that's because you're at work or walking the dog or at the store. But Amazon is hoping to tackle this very issue, by introducing a new service called Amazon Key. Plus, it offers another Key-branded service that gives its couriers access to your vehicle.

Here's what you need to know about both.

Amazon Key is exclusive to paid Prime members.

It is a new in-home delivery service in which a delivery driver or courier can temporarily gain access to your home to leave a package safely inside, rather on the doorstep, where it could be stolen. You need to buy and set up the Amazon Key-In-Home Kit, which comes with a cloud-based Amazon camera and a smart door lock.

Once it is all set up, you'll need to select "free in-home delivery" at checkout on Amazon. Amazon said that Amazon Key in-home deliveries are carried out by the same drivers who currently deliver your Amazon orders. Eventually, Amazon Key will expand to include other in-home services, such as house cleaning, pet sitters, etc.

Amazon makes money by selling you things. If you're at all hesitant to buy something from Amazon because you think your package could be stolen from your doorstep once it is delivered, then Amazon risks not making money. So, it has tried to come up with different ideas for securing parcel deliveries, like with Amazon Locker.

That limited service is only available in select cities and essentially allows you to pick up your packages at a self-service delivery location, which isn't at all convenient. It's like running to the post office. Ick. But imagine if a courier could temporarily be given access to your home, so they could drop off your package and leave.

Maybe you can also set up a camera to witness the courier leaving your package. Wouldn't that give you the freedom to order what you want on Amazon and then go out and about without having to worry about missing your delivery? That's the idea Amazon is pitching here. But whether others will agree remains to be seen.

To get started, buy the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, starting at $249.99. It includes the Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) indoor security camera that features 1080p Full HD, night vision, and two-way audio. When buying the Amazon Key In-Home Kit, you will see the option to have it installed by a professional (learn more) or do it yourself.

Amazon recommends that the Amazon Cloud Cam be installed inside your home within 25 feet of your smart lock and facing your front door. The kit also includes a compatible smart door lock from Kwikset or Yale (listed below). They work with standard deadbolts mounted separately from the handle and doors between 1-3/8 and 2 inches thick.

You'll also need the Amazon Key app. It can access your Amazon Cloud Cam camera feed so you can can check in anytime via live view and watch deliveries. It also lets you lock and unlock your door lock.

Once the Amazon Key In-Home Kit is set up, shop on Amazon and select “free in-home delivery” at checkout. It's a shipping option for eligible Prime items. Amazon will notify you just before the delivery, then authorise the delivery, and unlock your door. You can watch everything live in the Amazon Key app or see a video of it later.

So, on delivery day, you’ll receive a notification in the morning with a four-hour delivery window for when the delivery courier will arrive at your home. When they arrive at your door, you will receive an “Arriving Now” notification and you can then choose to watch the delivery happening live via the Amazon Key app.

The courier will knock first and then request to unlock your door with their Amazon handheld scanner. Amazon will verify everything at that point, then turn on your Amazon Cloud Cam, and unlock your door. The courier will then place the package just inside your door and request to re-lock the door, which Amazon will do.

Once the delivery is complete and your door is relocked, you’ll get a notification and can watch a video clip of the delivery with the Amazon Key app. Amazon said all in-home deliveries are backed by its "Happiness Guarantee". If a delivery was not completed to your satisfaction, Amazon will try to correct the problem.

You can also select “Block Access” in the Amazon Key app at any time to block a courier from having access to your home. If they need to deliver a package still, they will simply follow the standard Amazon delivery process.

Beyond in-home deliveries, Amazon Key lets you grant home access to others. You can schedule permanent access for your family members, or you can give temporary access to recurring visitors like dog walkers. You’ll be notified any time a guest locks or unlocks your door, and you can watch them coming and going, too.

Amazon Key is available in the following US cities:

Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, KS; Los Angeles and Orange County, CA; Louisville, KY; Miami, FL; Milwaukee, WI; Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN; Nashville, TN; Newark, NJ; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, OR; Richmond, VA; Sacramento, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; San Antonio, TX; San Diego, CA; San Francisco Bay area, CA; Sarasota, FL; Seattle and Eastside, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tampa, FL; Washington DC metro area

Amazon said that, in the coming months, Amazon Key will expand to include professional service providers. That means you can hire a house cleaner from Merry Maids or a pet sitter from Rover.com, and then they will be able to temporarily access your home and you can watch them get their job done in your home.

There will be over 1,200 "Amazon Home Services" available.

In April 2018, Amazon announced another Key-branded service that gives its couriers access to your vehicle for the purpose of leaving package deliveries inside. Rather than use smart locks and a cloud-connected camera to gain entry, Amazon wants to use the connected technologies embedded modern vehicles. It is launching this new service in partnership with two major automakers: General Motors and Volvo.

Called Amazon Key In-Car Delivery, the new effort, which is technically an expansion of Amazon Key, is now rolling out to 37 cities in the US. Amazon has been beta testing the delivery service in California and Washington. In a promo video by Amazon (above), you can see a woman using the service to have a birthday presents delivered to the boot of her daughter's car in order to keep them a surprise.

Initially, the service will only be available to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it's limited to owners of GM and Volvo vehicles (model year 2015 or new) with active OnStar and Volvo on Call accounts. Amazon plans to add other cars over time. Another limitation is that packages weighing over 50 pounds and larger than 26 x 21 x 16 inches in size require a signature. Same goes if they're valued over $1,300.

If they come from a third-party seller, they're not eligible for delivery.

First, add your car to your Amazon Key app and include a description of it. The car should be parked near your address used for Amazon deliveries - and in driveways, parking lots, parking garages, or street parking - so that Amazon's couriers can locate and access it.

After purchasing an item and selecting in-car delivery, Amazon sends notifications to let you know that the package is on its way. You always have the option to change delivery locations or even “block access” to the car in the Key app. If you do block access, Amazon will default to a backup delivery location. To find your car, couriers will have access to its GPS location, license plate number, and an image of the car.

Couriers have their own device to verify the car, scan the package, and request that the vehicle be unlocked via the car's connected services. Amazon says it never has access to the customer’s connected car login details. Couriers will drop in the package, confirm its delivery, close the boot, and make sure it's locked. Amazon says it's safe and secure, and that the only difference with Amazon Key is that there is no video.

Also, to sign up, you aren’t required to spend $250 on a smart lock and camera, and there’s no installation required. You just need a car.