Whoa! Amazon's new Echo Spot is an Echo Dot-sized Echo Show

Amazon is killing it today.

The company has announced a bunch of new Alexa-enabled, Echo-branded devices - from an all-new Echo speaker to this weird little thing called Echo Spot. It has a small 2.5-inch screen and can be used for basic tasks, like alarms, but it does a lot more, as Amazon said during its surprise press event in Seattle. Like the Echo Show, for instance, it can be used to make video calls.

Available in the US (Amazon US pre-order page)

Not yet available in the UK

It has built-in Alexa, built-in sound, and a line out, meaning it can be connected to external speakers via a cable or via Bluetooth. That sounds a lot like the Echo Dot, even more so because the Echo Spot is so tiny. It's as if Amazon said to itself, "How can we take the Echo Show and squeeze it into an Echo Dot form factor?" Bam. Now, we have the Echo Spot. It costs $130, so it's a cheaper alternative to the $230 Echo Show.

It can be pre-ordered in the US now and will go on sale in December. Check out Pocket-lint's guide here for more information on how all of Amazon's Echo devices differ from each other. Amazon not only announced the Echo Spot, but also an all-new Echo speaker, an Echo Plus, new Fire TV set-top box, a Connect box that allows you to place landline calls, and much more.