Amazon Echo Show is launching in UK and Germany, order today for £199

Amazon has announced that it is bringing the Echo Show - its connected wonder-thing with a display - to the UK and Germany.

Originally announced in the US in May (and launching in June 2017), the Echo Show adds a twist the Alexa experience you know not only boosting the speaker output for richer sound, but adding a 7-inch touchscreen to the top.

Available in the US (Amazon US order page)

Pre-order open now in the UK (Amazon UK pre-order page)

That not only enables video communication using Amazon's Calling and Messaging service - also announced as launching in the UK soon - but will give you visuals from apps and services.

Rather like the Fire tablets, the Echo Show can give you full screen cards for things like sports results or the weather. It can also tap into devices like your smart home camera, so you can see who is at the front door for example.

Amazon has also confirmed a number of partners for Echo Show that will bring visuals to the device, including Ring.

The Amazon Echo Show will be available in the UK for £199.99 and it will be available in Germany for €219.99. There will also be multi-buy savings, so if you buy two Echo Shows, you'll be able to save yourself £/€100.

The Echo Show will be available for pre-order from 27 September with deliveries later in 2017.