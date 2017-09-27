Amazon Echo Buttons will take your Jeopardy game to the next level
- They cost $19.99/£19.99 for two
Amazon is once again expanding its Echo line with crazy devices.
While at a surprise press event in Seattle, Amazon not only announced an all-new Echo speaker, Echo Plus, and a Connect box that allows you to place landline calls, but also Echo Buttons. These are Bluetooth-connected, multi-coloured devices that can connect to Alexa for gaming. Imagine playing a game, such as Jeopardy, and being able to slap these buzzer buttons as you play.
Jeopardy, of course, has long been a popular skill on Amazon's Alexa platform, so it makes sense that the company would want to develop an accessory that takes advantage of it. But you can use these buttons for any Alexa-enabled game skill, including trivia ones. Amazon demoed such use-case scenarios during its event, showing how they interact, glow, and respond to touch.
Keep in mind Amazon isn't afraid of playing with different form factors and ways of using Alexa. For instance, it recently launched an Echo Look device that's primarily designed to serve up fashion advice. Check out Pocket-lint's guide here for more information on how all of Amazon's Echo devices differ from each other. Amazon said its Echo Buttons will cost $19.99 for a set of two in the US.
In the UK, they will cost £19.99 for a set of two.
