  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smart Home
    3. >
  3. Smart Home news
    4. >
  4. Amazon smart home news

Amazon Echo Plus is your superior Alexa-powered smart home controller

|
1/3 Amazon

Amazon has called together select media to revamp its Echo devices, launching a swathe of new hardware and software to expand the system even further. 

Not content with launching a new Echo that's primed for better sound, the company is also making a huge play into smart home control with the Echo Plus.

It might look like the current (old) model, but this is a more advanced speaker. With better bass and treble than the newly announced Echo for better overall sound quality, this time it has a smart home controller built in, able to detect devices on request using the ZigBee wireless protocol.

The new V3 smart home API will now give you a lot more information about devices around your home, knowing where you are and knowing the state of devices, such as whether something is locked or unlocked, rather than just pushing a command for an action. 

It will also be able to natively create routines and scenes, able to execute smart home controls across a range of devices, for example opening the blinds and turning on the kettle when you say "good morning". 

Amazon says that the Echo Plus doesn't need apps or skills, it just works out of the box, giving you all the Echo fun you're used to, but working as a smart home controller too, with lots of partners already on board, including the like of Philips and Honeywell.

To get you started, every Echo Plus will come with a Philips Hue White light bulb.

The Echo Plus will cost £139.99 or $149.99 or €149.99 and it is available from today.

Developing story...

PopularIn Smart Home
Amazon’s next Echo Dot looks radically different in leaked pics
Nespresso Barista is smartphone controlled and can even make hot chocolate
Colgate smart toothbrush will teach you how to brush properly, exclusive to Apple
Arlo Audio Doorbell vs Nest Hello vs Ring Video Doorbells: What's the difference?
Netgear is adding an audio doorbell to its Arlo home security range
How to adjust Alexa's EQ and sound controls by voice
Comments