Amazon Alexa Calling and Messaging is coming to the UK, soon

Amazon has popped up with an ad hoc event, announcing a new version of the Amazon Echo and also breaking a lot of news too. Amongst the news is that Alexa Calling and Messaging is coming to the UK.

The service launched in the US when the Echo Show was unveiled in May 2017 and it allows you to make calls between Alexa-powered devices. This means you can place a call via Wi-Fi from one Echo to another Echo, so if you know someone who has an Echo device, you can effectively conference call them free.

Amazon has also confirmed that the Echo Show is coming to the UK - available from 16 November although you can pre-order it today - and that will bring video calling with it, as will the Echo Spot when it's available in the UK in 2018.

To use Amazon's calling service, you'll need to be running the latest version of the Alexa app on your phone and you'll have to verify your number - but beyond that there are no additional costs. It should work on all Echo devices and all Alexa apps.