Brits can use Amazon Echo to order Ocado shopping

Ocado now offers an Alexa skill in order to order groceries through an Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device. Just bark commands at the Echo and the grocery delivery service will have you covered.

As long as you have an existing Ocado account, you just have to ask Alexa to add a product to your basket and it'll be waiting in there for when you want to checkout.

For example, if you need some carrots, just say, "Alexa, ask Ocado to add carrots to my order," or similar.

You can also add items to an existing order, find out which products are in season and even get inspiration for the best ways to include them in recipes, and you can check your basket to see if a product has already been ordered.

Tracking orders is possible too, as well as confirming the cut off time for amending an order.

Delivery service Ocado claims to be the first UK supermarket to offer an Alexa skill although you can also order groceries by voice from Amazon itself.

"Consumer demand for increasingly convenient ways to shop is growing rapidly and we’re excited to be the first supermarket in the UK to offer this technology, making customers’ lives ever easier," said Ocado's marketing director, Lawrence Hene.

"Alexa will add any item to your Ocado basket simply by asking her to do so. It’s as easy as that."

