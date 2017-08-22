  1. Home
Alexa now knows everything about Formula 1

Amazon's Alexa smart assistant has recently been updated with an encyclopedic knowledge of Formula 1, and so will be able to answer any questions you may have.

The built-in functionality has arrived just in time for the restart of the 2017 season at the Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium this weekend.

Examples of questions you can ask Alexa include: "When is the next Formula 1 race?", "When is the Belgian Grand Prix?", "Who won the Formula 1 race?" and "Who won the Monaco Grand Prix?".

The new functionality isn't a skill you need to download and install, but is built right into Alexa, so you can ask your questions and get instant answers. It's not just Formula 1 fans that can fire questions at Alexa, but Nascar fans can ask similar questions too.

Because it's Alexa that has the new support, you don't necessarily need an Echo or Echo Dot to get results, but any device that supports the voice assistant. These include Amazon's own Fire tablets, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote and even the HTC U11.

