Anker made a cheaper version of Amazon's Echo Dot with Alexa

- Anker's is Alexa-powered and costs just $35

- But it doesn't have Bluetooth support yet

Anker just made its own version of the Echo Dot.

The $50 Echo Dot is an interesting device. It is basically an Amazon Echo, minus the loud stereo speaker. The primary purpose of it is to make your dumb speaker smart. You can connect Echo Dot to a stereo system via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio input jack in order to otherwise tell your dumb stereo system to play specific song. And now, thanks to Anker, you can get a version of the Echo Dot for just $35.

Called the Eufy Genie, it’s slightly bigger than the Echo Dot and comes with all the same features, but Anker is claiming that it offers better audio. So, you can say Alexa commands, and it’ll be able to do all the same stuff, like play music and control smart home gadgets, only you'll apparently be able to hear Alexa respond and your tunes play through it a lot more clearly, though we haven't yet tested it.

Eufy Genie won't be available until 16 August. Anker said it will also be able to connect with and control other Eufy-branded smart home devices from Anker, including some lights and wall plugs due to be released in a few weeks. Anker also plans to introduce a $40 version that includes Bluetooth support, so it can wirelessly connect to external speakers, something Amazon's Echo Dot can already do.

There's no word yet on UK pricing or availability.

