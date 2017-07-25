Now you can order Domino's pizza through Amazon Echo using Alexa

Domino's is the first pizza take away service to offer voice ordering using Alexa through the Amazon Echo and other supported devices.

You can use a new Domino's Alexa Skill to order pizza by commanding an Echo, Echo Dot, even the latest Amazon Fire TV Stick using different phrases. You can simply say, for example, "Alexa, ask Domino's to feed me," and it will instantly order your favourite pizza.

The Alexa Skill can also track your order through Domino's new GPS delivery tracking; say "Alexa, where is my pizza?" and the Echo will respond with something like, "Your food is two minutes away."

For that to work, your local Domino's needs to be one of those trialling the GPS service, but it's cool if so.

"We’re delighted to be the first pizza company in the UK to have its own Alexa Skill, which lets people order their favourite freshly handmade Domino’s without touching a button or picking up the phone," said Tony Holdway, sales and marketing director at Domino's.

"We’re always on the look-out for new ways to make our service even easier. We’ve created one-touch, emoji and Facebook Messenger ordering, so it’s really about time you can get your Pepperoni Passion without lifting a finger."

All you have to do to get the new Skill working is set up an easy order account at Domino's UK website, enable the Domino's Alexa Skill and link it with your Alexa account.