Save £20 on the excellent Ring Video Doorbell

(Pocket-lint) - We're now well into the sales and there are plenty of Black Friday discounts to be had, especially on Amazon devices - including Ring.

This discount on the Ring Video Doorbell will get your front door connected, provide some security and a lot of convenience.

Ring Video Doorbell - save £20 The latest version of Ring's Video Doorbell has been designed to bring you connectivity at an affordable price. Normally costing £89, it's now just £69. View offer

The Ring Video Doorbell is an update of the original model, designed to be affordable, so everyone can take advantage of a video doorbell. The big thing here is that the battery is built in, so you have to remove the whole camera to recharge it - which is one of the reasons it's so cheap.

Outside of charging, the camera provides 1080p video capture, with a 155 degree field of view. There's two-way audio so you can speak to callers. It works with the app on your phone, as well as with Alexa devices so you can see who is at the door from your Echo Show devices.

You can setup motion zones and manage your alerts through the smartphone app.