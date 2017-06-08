Use your Amazon Echo and Alexa to follow the UK General Election

It's the UK General Election today, with millions voting on the future leaders of the country throughout Thursday 8 June, with results expected to start to come in soon after midnight tonight.

TV stations will undoubtedly cover the proceedings all day and night, but there's another, less intrusive way to follow the news and information as it comes in. You can use your Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device to keep up-to-date with the election simply by using your voice.

You can use a fair few key phrases to find out different aspects of the General Election throughout the day. Polling statistics are available, along with updates on the individual parties.

Alexa can also tell you which areas have declared and which party has gained or retained its seat.

Here are a few questions you can try throughout today:

Alexa, what's the polling like?

Alexa, what's the latest with The Labour Party?

Alexa, what's the latest with Theresa May?

Alexa, what's the latest with the election?

Alexa, who is winning the election?

Alexa, how many seats do the Liberal Democrats have?

Alexa, who is winning in Scotland?

There are plenty more too, which you can find out for yourself. You can even ask Alexa for stats on previous elections and information about the candidates in this one.

Whatever you do, we also thoroughly encourage you to vote, whoever your chosen party is. It is your democratic right to help shape the future of the country and you should use it.

The Amazon Echo is currently £149.99 in black or white on Amazon.co.uk. It costs $179.99 on Amazon.com in the States.