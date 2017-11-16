Amazon Echo Show: Release date, price and everything you need to know

Amazon has an extensive range of Echo devices. All of them can respond to voice commands, control smart home products and answer questions, but the Echo Show is a little different.

It's the only Echo Device with a touchscreen display, and ushers in some new features previously unavailable on Echo devices.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

7-inch touchscreen

Built-in 5-megapixel camera

Black and white colour finishes

187 x 187 x 90mm

1.1kg

The Amazon Echo Show is much larger than the Echo, Echo 2, Echo Plus, Echo Dot and Echo Look, but that's because it has to house a 7-inch touchscreen. It weighs just over a kilogram, so it's hefty bit of kit that will take centre spot in your kitchen, living room or bedroom.

Rather than adopt a cylindrical form factor of the other Echo devices, the Echo Show is much squarer in shape, with the touchscreen at the top and a speaker underneath. There is also a 5-megapixel camera just above the screen which is used for video calls (more on that later).

The Echo Show is available in black and white finishes.

Smart home control

Voice and video calls

Possible fashion advice, similar to Echo Look

The Echo Show of course comes with Alexa onboard. It can carry out the same functions as the rest of the Echo device lineup, such as controlling smart home products, creating shopping baskets and telling you the day's news and weather.

But it adds support for making and receiving voice calls and video calls, thanks to the camera in the top. You can only call someone with an Echo device or a mobile device with the Alexa app installed.

Calling allows you to contact other Echo Show users via video, using a feature called "drop-in". This will allow you to alert the other person that you're calling, but video isn't shown until they agree to take the video call. They can answer via voice only if they prefer.

The screen can also be used to show you connected devices such as a Ring doorbell or Arlo camera. In that sense, the Echo Show is very much the centre of your smart home.

The screen can also be used to deliver quick news briefings in the morning, and rather than just speak the news to you, Echo Show can display video clips from news channels and it can also be used to bring up videos from YouTube, and all you have to do is speak a command.

As with the regular Echo, you can use the Echo Show to play music, and it has built-in access to Amazon Music Unlimited, Pandora, Spotify, iHeart Radio and TuneIn. Sound and speech are delivered through the two 2-inch speaker drivers, with sound processing taken care of by Dolby. It can also show you the lyrics.

7-inch full colour touchscreen

2x 2-inch drivers for Dolby audio

5-megapixel camera

8 microphones

Bluetooth for speaker connection

Dual-band a/b/g/n Wi-Fi

Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor

The Amazon Echo Show is available to order now in the US, UK and Germany.

See the Amazon Echo Show on Amazon.com

See the Amazon Echo Show on Amazon.co.uk