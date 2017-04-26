Amazon Echo Look is the personal assistant that replaces your mirror

Amazon has made a fashionable addition to its Echo range of personal assistants. Called the Echo Look, Amazon's latest device is a camera that you control with your voice, that takes full-lengths selfies.

It's been designed to replace your mirror and to show you what your clothes choices for the day look like. You can either take pictures or videos using the camera, and then review what it's taken on your smartphone through the companion app.

The camera itself is surrounded by LEDs for improved lighting, and it has depth sensing technology to automatically blur the background, leaving you centre stage. You can then build up a portfolio of looks and see when you last wore them, so you can make sure you don't wear the same outfit twice in one week, because how silly would that be?

You're able to share photos instantly with your friends or upload them to Instagram, and an built-in Style Check feature will tell you which outfits suit you best, using algorithms and expert stylists.

But of course, it's still an Echo product and so has Alexa built-in, meaning you can ask her everything you would ask the regular Echo speaker, such as what the weather will be like for the day and how long it will take to get to work.

The Amazon Echo Look is currently only available in the US for $199, but on an invite-only scheme. We'll update this story as soon as we hear of wider availability.