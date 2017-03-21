Amazon Alexa adds Prime Now: How to get fast deliveries with your voice

Amazon is constantly improving its voice assistant, Alexa, and its latest feature is a "prime" example (pun intended).

The company has announced Alexa now works with its Amazon Prime Now delivery service, meaning you can now use your voice to order goods from Amazon or local stores and restaurants, and then get that order delivered to your front door within one to two hours. But there's a few rules and limitations involves, so if you want to know more, here's everything you need to know about this new feature.

Amazon Prime Now is a perk that Amazon gives to Prime members.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $99 a year (or by the month for $10 per month). With Prime Now, you can place orders for same-day delivery in several US zip codes. It offers free two-hour delivery or one-hour delivery in most areas for $7.99 per order. You can get groceries, gifts, goodies, and more - all from local stores and restaurants.

Prime Now is available in select US cities from early morning to late night, seven days a week. It is a standalone site and mobile app.

Amazon Alexa is available through the Amazon Echo line of speakers as well as some third-party devices. As of 21 March, you can use Alexa for hands-free shopping and fast, same-deliveries - as long as you are an Amazon Prime member and live in a Prime Now area. If all those boxes are checked, you can buy anything from the complete Prime Now retail catalogue, which includes tens of thousands of products.

You can say, “Alexa, order Pepsi from Prime Now," and then Alexa will return results from your history or the best result from a search of the Prime Now catalogue. Once you confirm the item, Alexa will ask if you want to buy more items. Alexa will even provide recommendations for products to buy so you meet the minimum order value ($25).

Remember, Alexa already allowed users to order from Amazon, so if you would like to your to be delivered in a two-hour window, then you must specify "from Prime Now" when talking to Alexa. Amazon's assistant will select the next available delivery window. You can add a tip for your courier in the Prime Now app or on the website.

To cancel an order, you can simply say “Alexa, cancel my order” within eight seconds of placing the order. After eight seconds, you must use the Prime Now app to cancel an order. (Go to Your Account, then select Your Orders, and select the order you wish to cancel.) If it can be canceled, you'll see a Cancel Delivery button. If it can't be canceled, you need to contact Customer Service to attempt to cancel the order.

Alexa cannot track Amazon Prime orders. You will need to visit the Prime Now app or website to track your order.

You can only order from Prime Now in the following US cities:

Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Berkeley, Brooklyn, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orange County, Miami, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Nashville, New York City, Northern Virginia, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Eastside, and Virginia Beach

Check out Amazon's FAQ page for more details.