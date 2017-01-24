How to make Amazon Echo respond to the Star Trek wake word 'Computer'
Star Trek fans, hold onto your hats, because the it has finally happened: the Amazon Echo will now let you use Star Trek's wake word "Computer" rather than Alexa.
Made famous by Picard and the crew in Star Trek The Next Generation, you can have your Amazon Echo now respond to the same command - there's even a collection of Star Trek Easter Eggs, which is a lot of fun.
Here's how to change your Amazon Echo wake word:
- Open the Alexa app on your smartphone
- Open the menu by tapping to icon in the top left-hand corner
- Select settings, then select your Echo device
- Scroll down to "Wake Word" and select
- Use the drop-down menu to select Computer and hit save
This will then update your Echo so that it responds to the word computer, rather than the default Alexa command.
Once you've done that, make sure you play around with some of the Star Trek Easter Eggs that the Echo offers, hit the video below and you'll get the idea.
So much Star Trek fun going on with the Echo today pic.twitter.com/4BYxIIpJ9Y— Chris Hall (@christhall) January 24, 2017
