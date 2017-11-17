Amazon Black Friday sales have started, amazing tech deals to be had right now

Amazon has started its Black Friday deals event. There are thousands of products available on its dedicated UK Black Friday pages with some amazing discounts on TVs, games consoles, games, smart home devices and many more tech items.

An Xbox One S with Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available for less that £200, for example. Or you can nab an Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for just £89.99 - a saving of £40.

There are also bargains to be had on Amazon's own Echo products.

Amazon.com will have some incredible deals too, from today until 26 November.

Other deals that have stood out on Amazon.co.uk so far include the following:

There are many more deals to be nabbed and you can find more on our dedicated Black Friday round-ups:

As well as its Black Friday sales on the site, Amazon will, for the first time, be hosting a pop-up Black Friday Deals event at number 13 in London's Soho Square from 12.30pm to 7.30pm everyday from Tuesday 21 November to Friday 24 November.

The Black Friday Deals pop-up event will play host to various games where you can win prizes, themed workshops and tutorials and you will even get the chance to sample selected new products. Amazon also promises a "few extra surprises" throughout the four-day event. Entry to the pop-up event will be free but on a strict first-come, first-serve basis. It's worth noting that you won't actually be able to buy products at the pop-up event.

If you can't make it to London for the pop-up however, Amazon's Black Friday sale will be in full effect online and through the app. As we've come to expect, Black Friday will comprise Deals of the Day on Amazon devices, electronics, pet supplies and stuff for your home and garden.

Amazon's famous Lightning Deals will be in full effect throughout the sales period, with new deals becoming available as quickly as every five minutes. Prime members, including those signed up to a 30-day free trial, get the added benefit of gaining access to Lightning deals 30 minutes before non-members.

Small business selling products through Amazon Marketplace and Handmade at Amazon will also be taking part in the sales event this year, which will give you a chance to buy bespoke, handcrafted items at discount prices.