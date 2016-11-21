Amazon's Alexa adds Allrecipes skill to help you cook over 60,000 recipes

Anyone who owns an Amazon Echo knows it's perfect for the kitchen.

Don't know how many teaspoons are in a tablespoon? Ask Alexa. Want to set a timer? Ask Alexa. The speaker's voice assistant lets you get done tasks hands-free, and so it makes sense that recipe site Allrecipe would launch a new skill you can download from the Alexa app on your phone to get access to over 60,000 recipes. You can search for recipes based on ingredients or name.

Once you find a recipe, you can ask Alexa for directions on how to cook the meal, and she'll guide you step by step. We're not sure how useful audio instructions are, as we imagine reading through instructions would probably be more helpful, and you'd of course have to hope that Allrecipes served up a well-rated meal you could trust. Still, this is how Allrecipes imagines the skill will work:

To enable the Allrecipes skill, open the Alexa app, tap the Skills option in the menu, and search for Allrecipes. Then, tap Enable. From there, link your Allrecipes account through a social network or by logging in with your account credentials, and that's it.