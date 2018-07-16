Get an Amazon Dash Button for £1.99 and still get £4.99 back off your first order

Amazon starts its Prime Day deals today, which will run until the close of play tomorrow, Tuesday 17 July. And you can now get a massive discount on its Dash Buttons. You can nab yourself a Dash Button of your choice for just £1.99.

The best is yet to come, however.

Not only can you get a Dash Button for £3 less than the usual retail price, you still get £4.99 back after your first order. That means you actually receive £3 for nothing. Nada. Zilch.

All you have to do is buy a Dash Button for £1.99 from the many on offer, order the product it is related to by pressing the button for the first time and your Amazon account will be credited with £4.99. Simple.

Dash Buttons are available for a wide range of brands, including Finish, Ariel, Gilette, Andrex, Fairy, even Play-Doh and Nerf. Each one connects to your home Wi-Fi network and each time you press it you instantly order a product you have associated it with. For example, you can stick one to your washing machine and re-order washing tablets with each press.

They are available for Prime members only, so you do need to also subscribe to the £79 a year service. But considering that also ensures you get free next-day delivery (same-day in many instances), access to Amazon Prime Instant Video shows and films, the Kindle Owners Lending Library and plenty of other benefits, you may well feel like doing so anyway.

What's more, you can sign up to Amazon Prime for free for 30-days and even cancel afterwards with no obligation to continue.

You can find out more here. You can also check out other Prime Day deals in our in-depth round-up of the best offers here.