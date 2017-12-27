Got an Amazon Echo for Christmas? Here's how to get music playing for £3.99 a month

With Amazon recently refreshing its Echo lineup and offering some decent discounts before Christmas, there's a good chance you found one underneath your Christmas tree this year. Now that you've stuffed yourself silly with turkey and done the rounds with the in-laws, it's time to set up your Alexa-enabled smart home assistant.

You can check out our in-depth feature guiding you through the first essential things you should do with your Echo, but what if you want to get music playing through it? Better still, what if you want music at an unbeatable price?

Amazon has you covered with its Music Unlimited service. Music Unlimited launched at the end of 2016 as a rival service to Spotify and Apple Music. Like its peers, it offers a vast catalogue of music, in excess of 40 million songs. It's headline feature though, is that you can get it for just £3.99 a month if you listen to music solely through an Echo speaker.

To subscribe to the £3.99 a month deal, all you need to do is ask your Echo "Alexa, try Amazon Music Unlimited". If you haven't already signed up to the service elsewhere, you will be given a 30 day free trial to begin with and after that you will be automatically subscribed to the £3.99 a month service.

Note that you can only listen through a single speaker, so if you have multiple Echo devices you will need to pay £3.99 per speaker. If you have more than three Echo devices, we'd suggest subscribing to the regular tier of £9.99 a month, or if you're a Prime member you can get the service for £7.99 a month.

By being made available on Echo devices, you can naturally use your voice to play music. But rather than just say "Alexa, play some Steely Dan" everytime, Alexa will learn your music preferences so you'll eventually be able to just say "Play some music" and it will play personalised tracks.

If you don't know the name of a song, or who recorded it, you can also give Alexa some of the lyrics, it will work out what the song is and play it for you.