The newest Amazon Echo has $30/£35 off this week

(Pocket-lint) - The third-generation Amazon Echo now has $30 or £35 off in Amazon's Summer Sale. Originally revealed in late 2019, it's an ideal device for a kitchen or office.

Available in charcoal, heather grey or twilight blue, the third-generation smart speaker is more akin to the Echo Plus these days, with a powerful Dolby-enhanced speaker that'll pack a punch. If you owned an early Echo or Echo Dot, this is a definite upgrade.

squirrel_widget_167738

The Amazon Echo is a tube-shaped speaker with multiple drivers (3-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter) and microphones and it includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant so you can play radio stations or music from services like TuneIn, Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify. It can also control many smart home devices, including Hue lighting and Nest thermostats.

Plus there are plenty of Amazon Alexa skills to use, while you can use your Alexa devices like an intercom and talk to other rooms in the house with Drop In and Announcements. There's also a 3.5mm input for connecting up other devices or you can pair them with Bluetooth.

You can also pair it with a second Echo (3rd generation) or Echo Plus (2nd generation) for stereo sound.

Writing by Dan Grabham.