Amazing Echo bargains: Get an Amazon Echo Dot with Fire TV Stick in a super low price bundle
Amazon is hosting some great deals on its own devices in the build up to Mother's Day, with the Echo Spot, Echo Show, 4K Fire TV and Kindle Paperwhite. However, the bargains don't stop there.
The company is is offering its bestselling Amazon Echo Dot for £39.99 (£10 off). Or, even better, you can snap up an Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick bundle for £69.98 (more than £20 off the usual combined price).
The Amazon Echo family of devices has rapidly evolved into the centre of the smart home, not only letting you ask questions of the Alexa personal assistant that lurks within, but play music, quiz your calendar, turn on your lights, check the fuel in your BMW and a whole lot more.
The Echo Dot is a great way to add Alexa's skills to an existing hi-fi setup, or to use in other rooms around the house if you already have a larger Amazon Echo speaker solution, so you can bark commands from your bed and get Alexa to respond.
The Fire TV Stick offers all the terrestrial TV catch-up services, Netflix and, of course, Amazon Video that works wonderfully if you also have an Amazon Prime subscription.
It is 1080p and comes in a neat dongle solution that plugs into an available HDMI port on your TV. An Alexa-enabled remote is also included, to enable voice controls. Amazon has also recently added the ability to control a Fire TV through an Echo device, so you can use the Dot to find content and more.
You can even add more Dots for the solo price to create an all-encompassing smart home.
- Dyson to stop developing corded vacuum cleaners, says new V10 cordless model is the future
- New Dyson Pure Cool purifying fans promise cleaner air for those who like to stay indoors
