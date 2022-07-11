This Echo Dot is one of the most popular Echo speakers - and there's a huge discount.

Amazon discounted many of its own devices in the Prime Day and Black Friday sales - and here we have a huge discount on one of the most popular Echo devices.

This deal is on one of Amazon's older Echo devices, the Echo Dot - but it's a modern classic and still highly desirable. While most Echo devices of this generation have been discontinued, people still want the classic puck-shaped Echo Dot. Well, now's your chance, with massive discounts.

Echo Dot (3 gen) - save over 55%

Pocket-lint

The Echo Dot (3rd gen) launched in 2018 but remains one of Amazon's most popular - because it's so compact. It also sounds great - and at this price, an absolute bargain. It's now just $14.99 and £16.99.

The Amazon Echo Dot comes loaded with all the skills of Alexa, so it's an ideal addition to any room to give you voice controls over smart devices.

Even though it's small, it also offers great sound quality and that's one of the reasons that this model is so popular - it looks great and it's ideal as a bedroom or bedside companion.

Launched in 2018, it was updated with the Echo Dot that's shaped like a ball, but we'd argue that this is the better option, more discreet and less of an eyesore.