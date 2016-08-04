Nucleus Anywhere Intercom comes with Amazon's Alexa support

Nucleus now ships its smart intercom in the US and Canada and it comes with Amazon's Alexa Voice Service built in.

The intercom, which costs $250, is like a tablet device that you can take around the home or mount to a wall and use to contact friends and family, or even stream music through.

It has an 8-inch touchscreen, a front-facing HD camera, built-in microphone and speakers. The idea is that multiple Nucleus devices are bought and placed around the home - even in another family member's home remotely.

For example, place one in a baby room and it works wonderfully as a monitor, while a parent can sing or hum lullabies from another room in the house.

It also works with a dedicated app for iOS or Android, so you can technically use those as monitors.

The device was the product of much backing by multiple tech companies and startup specialists. Nucleus raised $3.4 million in order to bring it to market.

The Alexa support is a new addition. It can now read out the news, weather or connect to other smart devices around the house.

At present, there are no plans to bring the Nucleus Anywhere Intercom to the UK too.