Amazon Dash available for AmazonFresh customers

AmazonFresh customers in and around London will be able to use the company's Amazon Dash scanner device to now scan and dictate their shopping order around the house.

Costing £34.99, the Dash scanner, which has been available in the US for a number of years already, allows users to scan a product barcode or say the name of a product to add items automatically into their Amazon.co.uk basket.

Already very popular in the US, the Dash scanner is a handheld stick roughly the same size as a packet of Smarties. There is no screen or login credentials needed each time and the Dash scanner connects to your home's Wi-Fi network and recognises millions of items available on AmazonFresh and Amazon. When you're finished shopping, you can view the list on your desktop or mobile device, then simply checkout, and schedule a delivery.

To help promote the service, users can opt to skip paying the £34.99 cost of the device if they place two grocery orders before the 28 August 2016.

The service will be available inititally in 128 London post codes - suggesting it will expand around the UK in time. Like competing services from companies such as Tesco or Ocado, Amazon offers one-hour delivery slots from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, with same-day delivery available from 5pm for orders placed by 1pm.