Amazon Echo now works with Wink, control your smart devices with voice

Amazon Echo just got even cooler than it already was, thanks to a new update that brought support for Wink devices.

We recently reviewed the Echo and fell in love with the Bluetooth speaker's Alexa voice assistant. You can ask her to stream music, fetch Wikipedia information, and control smart home devices like Belkin WeMo and Philips Hue. Just say "Alexa", then the speaker will spring to life, and respond to every voice command.

And now, thanks to an over the air update, Alexa will also control Wink-compatible lighting products from GE, Leviton, and Lutron. (Wink is a smart home platform by Quirky and GE.) All you have to do is pair the products using the Wink app, then set names for each one (like "bedroom lamp"), and launch the Echo app.

From there, while under Settings in the Echo app, link your Wink account to your Amazon Echo speaker. You'll then have to say the following command: “Alexa, discover new devices.” Alexa will take up to 20 seconds to do that, but after, you'll be able to turn your Wink smart devices on or off with just a voice command.

Check out our Echo review to see what else this $180 speaker can do.