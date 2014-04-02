  Amazon Lockers now accept returned items too

Amazon has added its Locker points to the variety of ways you can return unwanted or faulty items. Both Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.com now explain that if there's an Amazon Locker near you, you can choose to return your item by dropping it off at that location.

There are caveats. Once you have informed Amazon that you need to return an item, you only have one business day to deliver it to the chosen Locker. Also, the returned package can be no larger than 30 x 30 x 30cm.

If you have no Amazon Locker near you, you can still return your unwanted item the regular ways - either by post or at any one of over 5,500 local stores (in the UK) that offer a Collect+ service.

There are plenty of Amazon Lockers in the UK already, but Amazon is also rumoured to have approached Transport for London with an eye on the ticket offices the goverment plans to close. These will be turned into Lockers and/or collection and drop-off points, if the online retailer is successful in its bid.

READ: Amazon in talks with London Underground to put pick-up lockers in stations

You can find out more on Amazon's own help and support pages.