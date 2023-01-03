Acer has announced a new smart speaker in its Halo series that you can take anywhere you fancy.

The Acer Halo Swing is a portable speaker but features similar smart functionality as the brand's other devices. That includes Google Assistant and colourful LEDs that light up the bottom with different hues depending on the musical genre.

It also illuminates when interacting with the voice assistant.

There is an LED dot read-out on the front too that can display different modes and assistant results, such as the weather.

The speaker plays audio in 360-degrees, with bass enhancement baked in. It incorportes DTS Sound technology and also features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. IPX5 water resistance ensures that it can be used outdoors too.

Setup is through the Acer Halo Swing app and/or Google Home, which also means it can be linked with other speakers on the same network.

Google Assistant support allows it to be used to control other smart devices as well, even when you are far from home.

The Acer Halo Swing (Halo SPK 5100G) will be priced at $229 in the US, €199 in Central Europe. Availability is yet to be unveiled.

It will also be demonstrated at CES 2023, with Pocket-lint in attendance. We'll bring you more when possible.